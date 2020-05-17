Grecotel to gradually reopen hotels as of July 1

Grecotel will gradually open its hotels and resorts as of July 1, the company announced on Saturday.

The first to open is the Grecotel Cape Sounio on July 1. Next to open is the Grecotel Riviera Olympia & Aquapark at Kyllini on July 3, including the following hotels in the broader area there: Grecotel Μandola Rosa, Grecotel Olympia Riviera and Grecotel Oasis.

Next are the Grecotel Casa Marron in Achaia, the Grecotel Filoxenia in Kalamata and the Grecotel Mykonos Blu, all to open on July 3.

The opening of Grecotel hotels at the island of Crete, at Corfu island and at Chalkidiki, among other places, will be announced in coming weeks, the company added.