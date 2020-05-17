Greece’s 515 organized beaches opened on Saturday, following meteorological and Covid-19 pandemic data, including the recommendation of the Infectious Diseases Committee at the Health Ministry.

Businesses running beaches, renting out sun umbrellas and sunbeds opened as of 08:00 on Saturday, under restrictions. These include recording the number of bathers present (max. 40 people per 1,000 sqm), distances between umbrellas (min. 4 meters), and restrictions on the number of sunbeds per umbrella (two, except for families with minors). Bathers are also obliged to lie on their beach towels rather than the bed itself.

Facilities only sell pre-packaged goods, while refreshment stands, coffee shops and the like operate as take-aways, not allowing seating. The sale of alcoholic beverages is banned, and delivery is not allowed in the area. Customers must keep a distance of 1.5 meters from one another while ordering. All group contact sports at beaches are also banned.