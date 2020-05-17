Shopping malls, discount and outlet villages to open for business on Monday

Shopping malls, discount and outlet villages will open for business on Monday, the Development & Investments Ministry announced on Saturday, and so will zoos and botanical gardens.

Additionally, establishments related to pet training and hunting supplies will also open on Monday and so will beauty salons and diet centers, and the outlets of companies specializing in wedding, baptism and funeral decorations.

The ministry clarified that the use of escalators in shopping malls is only allowed to the disabled and the elderly, and only at 40 pct capacity in all other cases.

Face masks should be worn by all employees and customers alike, while a 1.5 meters distance should be observed among all peopel, everywhere and at any time.