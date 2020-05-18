Ferry passengers obliged to fill out questionnaire before boarding, gov’t says

Passengers travelling on ferries more than half an hour away from embarcation time must hand in a filled-out questionnaire when they board the ship, the government said on Monday.

The same will be requested of passengers and crew on ships sailing on international routes, as that of Greece to Italy.

The questionnaires are available at travel agencies, the shipping companies, or the Shipping & Island Policy Ministry site (see below).

In a one-page format, the questionnaires include basic travel information such as name, passport and number of family members, and questions related to the coronavirus pandemic, including symptoms and contacts with Covid-19 patients. Those with a “sudden onset of symptoms of fever or cough or difficulty in breathing” and close contact with Covid-19 patients will not be allowed to board.

The shipping company is obliged to keep the questionnaires for two months, under the EU’s GDPR privacy rules, while passengers are advised to arrive an hour before sailing time and to be wearing masks on board.

Passenger forms for coastal and international shipping are available online in English as well at the link Shipping & Island Policy ministry