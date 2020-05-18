Greece entering the third stage of the return to the ‘new normality’

Greece is entering the third stage of its return to the “new normality” on Monday, May 18, which includes the re-opening of middle (gymnasiums) and high schools (lyceums), shopping malls and archaeological sites, as well as allowing free travel between regions on the mainland and to the island of Crete.

The easing of restrictions will provide a breather for entrepreneurs and the economy, while Aegean Air is gradually increasing its domestic flights as of Monday, with flights to key foreign destinations to also begin gradually by the end of May.

Taking the temperature of passengers, use of face masks and observance of safety distances are among the measures envisaged for the resumption of sea travel and tourism on Monday, with ferry passengers limited to 50 pct normal capacity.

The deputy ministry of civil protection has also decided to gradually lift the measures that apply in the country’s prisons.

Additionally, the secretariats of the courts are reopening, while always observing all the necessary protection measures.