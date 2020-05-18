Two new Covid-19 cases raise total of infections in Greece to 2,836; another two deaths recorded

Another 2 new coronavirus cases were officially recorded in Greece in the last 24 hours, and 2 more people died, the Health Ministry reported on Monday evening, bringing the total of infections since the start of the outbreak in the country to 2,836.

So far, of the total infections, 616 are traced to travel abroad and 1,473 to known cases in Greece.

Twenty-four hospitalized Greeks are intubated. Their average age is 72 years old and 9 of them are women. The overwhelming majority (91.7 pct) have an underlying illness or are over 70 years of age. Another 90 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the outbreak.

Fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak total 165, with 47 of them being women. The average age of the deceased was 75 years and 93.9 pct had some underlying illness and/or were 70 years of age or more.

A total of 131,684 diagnostic tests for Covid-19 have so far been carried out in Greece.

(The statistics were signed by professor Sotiris Tsiodras, who now updates the public live only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.)