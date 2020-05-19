Gradual removal of domestic travel restrictions continues; Greece registers 2,840 coronavirus cases, no deaths in last 24 hrs

Another 4 new coronavirus cases but no deaths were officially recorded in Greece in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras reported on Tuesday evening, bringing the total of infections since the start of the outbreak in the country to 2,840.

So far, of the total infections, 616 are traced to travel abroad and 1,475 to known cases in Greece.

Twenty-two hospitalized Greeks are intubated. Their average age is 73 years old and 9 of them are women. The overwhelming majority (95.5 pct) have an underlying illness or are over 70 years of age. Another 95 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the outbreak.

Fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak stand at 165, with 47 of them being women. The average age of the deceased was 75 years and 94 pct had some underlying illness and/or were 70 years of age or more.

A total of 136,001 diagnostic tests for Covid-19 have so far been carried out in Greece.

Airport checks

The gradual rollback of strict measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic is unfolding well, with few issues so far, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said on Tuesday, during the thrice-weekly live briefing on developments in Greece.

He reminded the public that restaurants will open on May 25 (Monday), the same day travel to and from Greek islands will be allowed under conditions. A decision on whether grade schools will open on June 1 will be announced on Monday, he added.

In addition, he said checks at the Athens International Airport (the where flights from abroad are currently obliged to land) were stringent both for merchandise going through customs and for arrivals in Greece. He noted that a total of 46,000 people had entered Greece as of the start of the outbreak in the country.

The quarantine rule on incoming flights remains until May 31, Hardalias reiterated, adding that as of the present and of the total 46,000 above, 3,389 people are still waiting out the 14-day quarantine after testing positive to the virus.

Between May 8 and 18, the minister noted, 45 flights arrived, bringing 3,332 people to Greece. There were only 10 infected people on these flights, while a Lufthansa flight that arrived on Monday had 196 passengers – most of them from overseas transit flights – none of whom tested positive.

“Our efforts have been recognized internationally,” Hardalias said, thanks to the public’s observance of the measures, and “Greece has become an example.” He said this did not mean vigilance should be relaxed “for any reason.”Μore on subscriber’s page.

