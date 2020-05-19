Heightened seismic activity recorded in southern Crete

Heightened seismic activity was recorded over the last few hours in southern Crete. Since 2:00 on Tuesday, when there was a moderate quake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale with an epicentre in the sea 77 km south of seaside village of Arvi and until 8:00, the Geodynamic Institute of Athens has recorded over 10 tremors measuring between 3 and 3.9 Richter.

The quakes are recorded in the wider region where a 6 Richter quake struck a few weeks ago.

However, despite the fact that they are quakes with a low focal depth, due to the distance from the southern coast of Crete, they are not strongly felt by residents in the eastern part of the island.