KLM to resume flights to Athens on June 6

KLM is expected to resume flights from Amsterdam to Greece on June 6, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The airline’s announcement said that the initial plan is for five flights a week to Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in the context of a gradual restoration of the airline’s European network, which includes Greece.

Due to the pandemic, KLM is starting its summer schedule with an extremely restricted flight network and will fly according to a specially adjusted programme, which will follow the instruction set at national level in the Netherlands and in compliance with the international rules and the rules of every destination.

The airline said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, it has applied many measures to protect the health of the passengers and aircraft crews on board planes and at the airports while the use of a face mask is mandatory from May 11, during embarkation as well as during the flight.

Finally, KLM said that, due to variablity and changes in the rules and legislation, passengers should be informed about what applies on their flights at www.klm.gr