One death from Covid-19 in last 24 hrs, ten new cases raise total of infections in Greece to 2,850

Another 10 new coronavirus cases and one death were officially recorded in Greece in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday evening, bringing the total of infections since the start of the outbreak in the country to 2,850.

So far, of the total infections, 617 are traced to travel abroad and 1,476 to known cases in Greece.

Twenty-two hospitalized Greeks are intubated. Their average age is 72 years old and 8 of them are women. The overwhelming majority (95.5 pct) have an underlying illness or are over 70 years of age. Another 96 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the outbreak.

Fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak stand at 166, with 48 of them being women. The average age of the deceased was 75 years and 94 pct had some underlying illness and/or were 70 years of age or more.

A total of 139,445 diagnostic tests for Covid-19 have so far been carried out in Greece.