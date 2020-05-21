Greece ranks 2nd in the world in “Blue Flags” (video)

Greece ranks 2nd in the world among 47 countries in terms of blue flags, with 497 award-winning beaches, 14 marinas, and 6 tourist boats.

The announcement of the results was made public by the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature (HSPN), which is in charge of Greece’s “Blue Flag” International program regarding the annual awards related to coasts, marinas and tourist boats.

It should be noted that this year, in all the countries taking part in the program, Greece made up 13% of the total coasts that received distinctions.

The regional unit of Chalkidiki in Macedonia was ranked first in Greece with 94 flags.

The detailed list of the beaches with Blue Flags in Greece can be found here (in Greek)