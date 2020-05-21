Measures announced are in the right direction, SETE says

The measures announced by the government are in the right direction for the resumption of operations, protection of labour and reduction of large losses expected in 2020, the president of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) Yiannis Retsos said in an announcement on Thursday.

According to Retsos, there was still room for significant improvements and initiatives, both in labour and tax issues, relating to an extension of the VAT reduction on accommodation, tourist package services and maritime tourism. In the coming months, other interventions will certainly be needed, as well as an immediate response to the unforeseeable issues that will arise.

“SETE, from the beginning of the crisis, rose to the occasion, striving for the immediate support of Greek tourism with realism and reliability. We will continue to do so in the near future, with the same sense of responsibility. Tourism, especially after the total opening of the borders on July 1, 2020, is called upon to once again be at the forefront of the battle for the recovery of Greece. To prove its value and power for the economy and society,” Retsos underlined.