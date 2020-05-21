Minoan Lines Offers Discounts on Ferry Tickets for Vulnerable Groups

Passenger shipping company Minoan Lines has announced its support to Greece’s vulnerable groups through the offer of special discounts on ferry tickets for the Piraeus – Crete route (Chania or Heraklio).

“The company recognizes the unprecedented circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and stands by Greece’s vulnerable social groups as a gesture of respect and social sensitivity,” the company said in an announcement.

The offer is addressed to people with special needs; university students; unemployed persons; families with three or more children; members of Greece’s armed forces; as well as to citizens, groups and organizations fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Interested parties must submit necessary documents to take advantage of the offer, which is valid for all cabin categories (except Lux).

For further information contact Minoan Lines’ general sales agents on 801-11-75000 (landline) or the company’s local port agencies or associated travel agencies. Information on Minoan Lines’ offers is also available at www.minoan.gr/prosfores/kriti.