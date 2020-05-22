82 tablets were delivered to the directors of 21 primary schools and kindergartens of the Municipality of Apokoronas

After prior communication with the directors of the school units, in order to determine their needs, The School Committee of Primary Education of the Municipality of Apokoronas procured, 82-quality tablets.

The Mayor of Apokoronas, Mr. Charalambos Koukianakis, who attended the delivery of the tablets on Friday, May 22, 2020, stated that “82- tablets were delivered to the Directors of the nine (9) Primary Schools and the Heads of the Twelve (12) Kindergartens of our Municipality, through the Primary School Committee, which will be used for the needs of our educational community. It is the least we can do to support the difficult work of teachers and kindergarten teachers and at the same time to upgrade the educational process. We will continue to actively support our education, adapt and prioritise the needs that arise.

The President of the Primary School Committee Mr. Ioannis Koukourakis, pointed out that “once again “We meet the needs of our educational community by supporting our students in need, emphasising that our goal is for all to have equal access to the educational process. We will not leave any student without basic equipment.”