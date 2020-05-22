Cluster infection raises new coronavirus cases to 21 over 24 hrs; one new fatality recorded

Greece announced 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, 19 of which are cluster infections, the Health Ministry said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Greece, the number of cases has reached 2,873; slightly over half (55.2 pct) of those infected are men. Of total cases, 612 concern individuals infected during travel abroad and 1,446 people who were infected domestically.

In hospitals, 19 people are in intensive care. Their median age is 72 years and 6 of them are women. An overwhelming majority (89.5 pct) have an underlying health issue or are aged 70 or above.

Another 98 have been discharged from intensive care units since the pandemic’s outbreak.

In addition, Greece registered another death due to the virus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 casualties to 169, of whom 49 were women. Their median age was 76 years and 94.1 pct had an underlying health issue and/or were 70+ years old.

Overall, 147,958 tests have been carried out in the country.

Signing off on the statement is professor Sotiris Tsiodras, who gives live televised briefings three times a week.