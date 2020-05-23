Condor Gets Ready to Fly to 14 Greek Destinations, incl. Crete

German leisure airline Condor is getting ready to relaunch its 2020 summer schedule as of June 25, with flights from eight airports in Germany to 29 holiday destinations, including Greece.

The carrier will be flying from Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Leipzig/Halle and Berlin-Schoenefeld to some of the most popular holiday regions in Europe and the Mediterranean:

Greece (14): Kalamata, Kavala, Corfu, Kos, Crete, Mykonos, Preveza, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki, Volos, Zakynthos,

Kalamata, Kavala, Corfu, Kos, Crete, Mykonos, Preveza, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki, Volos, Zakynthos, Canary Islands (5): Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma,

Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, Balearic Islands (2): Mallorca, Ibiza,

Mallorca, Ibiza, Cyprus (2): Paphos, Larnaca,

Paphos, Larnaca, Andalusia: Jerez de la Frontera,

Jerez de la Frontera, Turkey: Antalya,

Antalya, Croatia: Split,

Split, Italy: Lamezia Terme,

Lamezia Terme, Sardinia: Olbia,

Olbia, Germany: Sylt.

Condor is currently offering flights from Frankfurt to Mallorca, Tenerife and Gran Canaria as part of its flight plan to ensure a basic infrastructure within Europe. This will be successively expanded as early as of mid-June.

Any new booking made by 31 May, 2020, can also be rebooked free of charge.

Safety measures

Mouth-and-nose protection is mandatory for guests and cabin crew onboard all Condor flights, until August 31, in accordance to the measures introduced by the German air transport industry to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Condor informs that the air quality on board corresponds to that in operating theatres in a German hospital due to the direction of air flow and the filters installed.

In addition to the service, the boarding and deboarding processes have also been adapted to the special situation, so that in the future smaller groups will board and the number of buses to the aircraft will either be increased or, where possible, boarding at the building will be made possible.

Customers are also asked to use online check-in.

Condor is represented in Greece and Cyprus by Discover the World.