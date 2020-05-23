Travelling to-and-from all Greek islands resumes on Monday

The reopening of traveling to and from all Greek islands is taking place on Monday, as citizens had so far only been able to travel to Crete, due to the coronavirus travel bans.

Speaking to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Saturday, representatives of shipping companies said that bookings for Monday are ‘satisfactory’ and also pointed out that many citizens with holiday homes had been ‘waiting for this date’, seeing as tourism flows are minimal ahead of the tourist season reopening soon.

They did, however, express concern about adequate bookings in higher numbers sustaining beyond Monday.

Ferries will operate at a 50 pct capacity, which becomes 55 pct in larger ships with cabins, while strict health safety protocols are in place for the protection of all passengers, including the taking of body temperature prior to boarding and the filling out of a special questionnaire by all passengers traveling for longer than 30 minutes. Boarding will not be allowed to anyone who either displays Covid-19 symptoms or has been in contact with someone infected in the last 14 days – both as per the questionnaire. A 1.5 meters distance must also be observed by all passengers in all areas and at any time.

Seven ferries are scheduled to depart from Piraeus port on Monday: two to Cyclades, one to Chios-Mytilini and four to Crete. Rafina port will see one ferry depart to Cyclades, while another three will depart from Lavrio port: two to Kea-Kythnos-Syros and one to Agios Efstratios-Limnos-Kavala.