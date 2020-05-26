A rare “horseshoe cloud” from the sky above Crete

A rare cloud formation appeared on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the sky of Crete, in Palaikastro, Sitia (Agathias), protothema.gr reports.

The cloud type is called Horseshoe Vortex Cloud.

Crete is one of the islands that has been hit hard during recent weeks by severe weather.

These clouds are created when a cloud swirling due to the change in speed and direction in height is rising due to a warm upward current and its swirling acquire a vertical slope and the cloud the characteristic shape of the petal.