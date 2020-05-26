‘All of Greece, one Culture’ το kick off on July 18

With the newly established programme “All of Greece, one Culture” the Ministry of Culture is trying to “beam” contemporary culture into its historic heritage sites, with activities in archaeological sites and the open spaces around museums, activating the bodies under its supervision and they, in turn, their collaboration with the free market of contemporary culture, which may suffer an even greater blow in autumn. The first phase of the programme will run from July 18 to September 30, and the safety protocols imposed due to the pandemic will apply.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni announced 251 events and performances (not including the performances of the Athens and Epidaurus Festival) in 111 archaeological sites and museums in 38 regional units and in collaboration with the local archaeological ephorates. These are 55 productions put on by the National Theatre, the National Opera, the Athens Concert Hall, the Νorthern Greece National Theatre, the MoMus, the Αthens State Orchestra.

“We don’t want a non-cultural summer,” Mendoni said, announcing the programme and stating, among others, that 91 pct of producers are external collaborators – 750 artists and technicians, and 500 staff of local collaborators. The programme begins on July 18 with the National Opera in the Roman Market and the internationally renowned Georgian mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili. All activities are free and spectators will pay only for the entrance ticket to the archeological site or museums.

It is an institution that was planned anyway and that the pandemic accelerated. According to Mendoni, from October 1, 2020 to the end of November 2020, the ministry will open a special platform for the submission of relevant proposals, which will be judged by a seven-member committee, formed by artistic directors of supervised bodies of the Ministry of Culture.