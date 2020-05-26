Covid-19: List of Nationalities Allowed Entry in Greece for Summer 2020 Coming Soon

A list of countries from which visitors will be able to arrive and holiday in Greece as of June 15 is expected to be announced by the end of May, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis recently said.

As initially announced when the government’s “Restart Tourism” plan was presented, Greece will release a list of a number of select countries from which air arrivals will be allowed during the post-Covid-19 period. The countries will be selected by Greek health authorities, based on their epidemiological Covid-19 proﬁle.

Speaking to the media recently, the Greek minister said the final list will be drawn up by EODY, Greece’s public health organization, and its team of medical experts.

While leaks, during the last few days, point to 19 specific countries (including Cyprus, Bulgaria and Israel), the minister has not made comments.

According to Greece’s post-Covid-19 tourism plan, the country will open for tourism as of June 15 (Stage 1) and allow flights from countries with good epidemiological characteristics, to land only at Athens International Airport.

On July 1 (Stage 2) Greece will allow ﬂights from abroad to all airports in the country and free entry of visitors from all countries.

However, countries with negative epidemiological characteristics will be excluded and constantly monitored for re-evaluation.

In its effort to open up for tourism, Greece has set health protocols for the operation of businesses and the transport of tourists in the post-coronavirus era. Already health protocols have been announced for the country’s ferries, hotels and resorts, tour buses, car rental companies and air transport.

It is noted that incoming tourists to Greece will not need to have a coronavirus test prior to travel nor will they be quarantined after arrival. However, visitors will undergo sample tests when deemed required.

At present Greece still has a measure of mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers (of all nationalities) arriving by air, from all international destinations, in effect until May 31.

