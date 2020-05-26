Ellinair to Gradually Resume Flights in Greece

Ellinair has announced that it will gradually resume domestic flights from/to Athens, Thessaloniki and Crete, as of June.

The airline will restart its Athens – Thessaloniki – Athens route on June 22, and the Thessaloniki – Heraklion – Thessaloniki itinerary on June 28.

Ellinair had temporarily suspended its flights in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The year started with the best prospects. Despite the severe impact of the pandemic to the aviation industry, the fact that Greece has successfully confronted the crisis, we hope will help Ellinair and Greek tourism to restart in the summer,” said Ellinair Commercial Director Stavros Daliakas.