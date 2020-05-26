‘We are not discussing cuts to wages and pensions,’ Greek FinMin says

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Monday categorically denied that the government was considering cuts in wages and pensions.

In comments made to “Parapolitika” radio station, Staikouras said: “We are not discussing cuts to wages and pensions.” He added that all tax cuts envisaged in the current state budget were implemented as scheduled. The finance minister noted that “what we were not able to do was extra tax cuts, for example, of the solidarity contribution, but as soon as the situation stabilises the government will proceed with focused tax and contribution cuts.”

Staikouras defended the government’s plan to subsidise part of the workers’ wages for part-time employment, saying that “we choose to support work and not subsidise unemployment”.