Greece records 18 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths since Tuesday

Greece announced 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday and no new deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday evening.

Of the 18 new infections, 11 are traced to a known source and 2 concern repatriated citizens.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Greece, the number of cases has reached 2,903. Of the total cases, 627 concern individuals infected during travel abroad and 1,645 people who were infected in Greece.

In hospitals, 17 people are in intensive care. Their median age is 70 years and 4 of them are women. A great majority (82.4 pct) have an underlying health issue or are aged 70 or above.

Another 102 have been discharged from intensive care units since the pandemic’s outbreak.

The total number of Covid-19 casualties in Greece stands at 173 and 52 of these were women.

The median age of all the deceased was 76 years and 94.8 pct had an underlying health issue and/or were 70+ years old.

Overall, 166,245 tests have been carried out in the country.