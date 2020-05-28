Greece’s good epidemiological course further established, COVID-19 Observatory says

Greece’s good epidemiological track record appears to be even more firmly established, despite the lifting of the restrictive measures and greater mobility of the population this produced, according to the COVID-19 Observatory’s second report on the period 20-27 May, released on Thursday. Additionally, the average number of tests carried out per day is confirmed at the high count of 3,000 in the same period.

The number of new infections has dropped to 6 per day on average, which is a significant decrease in comparison with the first report. The average number of patients being treated in ICUs was around 19 and the average number of deaths fell to 1 every day.