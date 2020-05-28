Our target is to be ready to welcome every tourist, Tourism Min Theoharis says

“All of Greece will have the same capacity to deal with coronavirus cases. We are cooperating with the health ministry for the strengthening of all health structures in order for the country, from the smallest island to Athens to be able to welcome tourists and deal with any incident or dangerous condition,” stated Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis on ANT1 TV on Thursday.

“Our aim is to be ready to welcome even the last tourist that will overcome their fear and has the financial capability to visit our country. Every 1 percent we gain this year will multiplied five times next year,” he said.

On the countries from which Greece will welcome tourists this year, Theoharis said that the list of countries that will be announced before the end of the month will be the countries from which someone can visit without any special paperwork. “We are opening our borders but at the same time we are closely monitoring the way the situation is unfolding. The strict health protocols will protect both the staff and the tourists,” Theoharis said.