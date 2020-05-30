Athens and Epidaurus Festival to announce its programme next Tuesday

The Herod Atticus Odeon, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus and the small theatre of Epidaurus are preparing to welcome audience back after the ordeal of the last two months and more.

The Athens Festival is still going ahead and intends to announce its programme for the summer of 2020 next week, presenting a “special edition” adapted to the new conditions.

On Tuesday, June 2 at noon, the artistic director of the Athens Festival Katerina Evangelatou and the artists that will participate in this summer’s programme will give audiences a taste of what they will be able to see at the three emblematic venues of the festival.

The announcement of Athens and Epidaurus Festival events for 2020 will be done online, via YouTube (Greek Festival with Greek and English subtitles).