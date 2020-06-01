KEP one-stop service centers to expand and include businesses

The one-stop services provided by the Centers for Citizen Services (KEP) will be expanded to include start-up business needs, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The ministry is focusing on canvassing businesses to determine their needs, in order to set up what will be known as KEP Plus, a one-stop shop for the business sector, simplifying bureaucracy and bringing businesses in contact with the agencies they need and which are related to entrepreneurship.

KEPs themselves “are constantly being upgraded, to comply with the new reality,” Deputy Minister Giorgos Georgantas said. “Our strategy consists of turning them into accelerators of start-up businesses and business in general. We are therefore starting talks with the market throughout Greece, involving new business owners, local administrations and chambers, in order to understand their needs and promote related solutions.”