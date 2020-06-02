Greece bans flights from Qatar after 12 passengers test positive to coronavirus

Flights from Qatar are suspended until June 15, Greece’s Civil Protection Secretariat said on Tuesday, following the arrival of 12 passengers from the Arab country who tested positive to Covid-19 at Athens International Airport on Monday.

Nine Pakistani nationals, two Greek nationals from Australia and a Japanese relative of a Greek-Japanese family tested positive to the novel coronavirus, from the 91 passengers on the same Qatar Airlines flight from Doha.

Earlier, health authorities had announced that new confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 19 since Monday, saying that of these 12 were related to one flight, which they had not named.

As per current health safety protocols for travellers who arrive in Greece by air, all passengers were transported to hotels, where those who tested positive will remain for 14 days and those who tested negative will stay for 7 days. The people who tested negative will be re-tested in 7 days.

The safety measures have been introduced also on the recommendation of the Health Ministry’s novel coronavirus spokesman, professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

AMNA