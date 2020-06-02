National Observatory sets up consultation service on climate change phenomena

The National Observatory of Athens will provide consultation to the state and citizens on climate change issues and its repercussions, through “Climpact”, a national network for climate change.

Deputy Development & Investments Minister Christos Dimas paid a visit to the observatory to attend the filming of a video explaining the program.

The network, based at the institution, will link and improve the efficiency of all existing climate and warning services for extreme weather phenomena and natural disasters.

