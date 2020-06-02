Nineteen new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, no deaths since Monday

Greece announced 19 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases since Monday, of which 12 concern travellers who arrived in the country by air, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Tuesday.

EODY reported no new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday. The total number of fatalities still stand at 179 and the total number of coronavirus cases at 2,937. Of the latter total, 651 are linked to travel abroad and 1,695 are linked to already known cases in Greece; the rest are of undetermined source.

The average age of all confirmed infected patients is 48 years and of all the deceased 76 years.

A total of 11 Greeks are currently in ICUs, with 72.7 pct of these being men.

Greece has so far carried out 185,590 clinical tests for the disease, of which 4,825 tested positive to the novel coronavirus (including cases where a person was tested more than once).