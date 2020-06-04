Aegean reintroducing flights abroad from Athens, Thess. airports June 15

Aegean Airlines flights to all Greek airports will gradually increase as of June 15 as will flights from Athens and Thessaloniki International Airports to countries abroad, following the gradual easing of measures introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Wednesday.

The airline will follow lists and directions by the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority on national policy of which countries to access.

Aegean will have 31 domestic destinations – all of which continued to be serviced during the lockdown months on limited schedules – and 42 destinations abroad from Athens, and 7 from Thessaloniki International Airports. Direct flights from abroad to Iraklio, Chania (both in crete) and Rhodes will be reintroduced in July, it said.

The company said it expected to operate nearly 1,000 flights per week by July 15, reaching 1,600 by end August. Its flight number at its fullest will total 50 pct of all flights it operated on full schedule pre-Covid-19, it said.