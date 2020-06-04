ANEK: Piraeus-Chania Route Back on Schedule with Elyros Ferry

The Elyros ferry of ANEK Lines has returned to the Pireaus–Crete route with daily departures from Piraeus at 9 pm and from Chania at 10 pm.

“ANEK Lines, with its traditional Cretan hospitality and always respecting public health, invites travelers to take a safe journey to the cosmopolitan city of Chania on the Elyros,” the company said in an announcement.

According to ANEK, the modern ship follows all the necessary health and safety measures against the spread of Covid-19.

A winner of the prestigious Shippax Award, the 192-meter-long Elyros was reconstructed by ANEK using state-of-the-art eco-friendly materials in line with the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) international maritime treaty.

“Named after Ancient Elyros, one of the most significant ancient cities in southwestern Crete, she promises to offer comfortable unforgettable trips…Elyros features impressive common areas of over 6,000sq.m., discrete luxury and high-quality services that are combined with the warm hospitality of the people of ANEK to offer a unique travel experience,” ANEK said.

Through its passenger reward program, the company also provides ANEK Smart Bonus cardholders with free tickets and exclusive benefits.

The itineraries from/to Crete are conducted in collaboration with Blue Star Ferries.