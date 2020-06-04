Theoharis presents plan on accessibility in tourism for people with disabilities

Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis on Wednesday told parliament that the ministry had made accessibility for people with disabilities in tourism a priority issue.

As he said, for the first time the tourism ministry will establish an accessible tourism committee, where the goal is to map out all any problems relating to accessibility issues in tourist accommodation, cultural spaces, etc.

He also said that the tourism ministry is cooperating with the digital policy ministry on the creation of a website with information on accessible accommodation in Greece and any services that are useful for people with disabilities.

Addressing entrepreneurs who decide to invest in accessibility services for their accommodation, Theoharis pointed out that the ministry will support their efforts and communicate them to the markets of the world, through VisitGreece. Meanwhile, the minister referred at length to the social tourism programme, which has tripled this year to 30 million euros.

In his speech on Wednesday, Theoharis reiterated that no Greek should be afraid of the arrival of tourists. “We have opened safely and we will not make compromises on this,” he said, adding that “we have a comprehensive plan in every corner of Greece and therefore no Greek or tourist need feel insecure.”

“We will be a shining example to the world, also in the way that Greece is restarting its tourism industry,” he added.

AMNA