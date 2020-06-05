Enterprise Greece approves six investment plans worth 586 million euros

Enterprise Greece said on Friday that a board meeting gave the green light to six investment plans worth 585,809,000 euros that will create 1,395 permanent job positions in the country.

The six investment plans are: 1) construction of a marina in Vlychos, on Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, 2) construction of a complex tourism facility in Diakofto, Peloponnese (five-star hotel) and holiday houses on Ios in the Cyclades, 3) building a five-star boutique hotel on Ios, 4) building a hotel complex on Ios, 5) “VARKO”, and 6) “ARCADIA”.

Commenting on the projects, Grigoris Dimitriadis, secretary-general of Extroversion in the Foreign Affairs Ministry and head of the organization, said they were of great importance for the tourism sector, particularly in this period when Greece faces the economic challenges of the pandemic.