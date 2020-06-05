Mitsotakis: Electromobility plan an emblematic initiative for the future

“On this great day, World Environment Day, the Greek government is officially announcing an emblematic initiative for the future. A policy that responds to the paucity of the past, but also to the justified concern of today. It is one of the main pillars of our environmental policy for giving up polluting fuels,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday during the presentation of Greece’s plan for promoting electromobility.

It is a comprehensive plan that involves the state, local government, the market and civil society. For this reason it is accompanied by the extremely innovative and important green agreement, which will be signed by 19 agencies and two ministries, to implement the plan as soon as possible, the prime minister added.

“Greece is preparing for the future. Despite the pandemic, we did not delay and today we are announcing the measures for low and zero pollution vehicles. We are also announcing the measures for electromobility and the necessary charging points,” the prime minister noted, pointing out that the goal is for one in three new vehicles in Greece to be electric by 2030.

He noted that the first part of the plan includes specific financial incentives to support a switch to electric vehicles. “In the first phase, we are subsidising the purchase of new type cars with 100 million euros for 18 months. It is estimated that this will cover 25 pct of the cost for about 14,000 new electric cars. The benefit per unit, if combined with the ecological bonus and the relevant tax exemptions, will approach 10,000 euros. Something that will make electric propulsion, new electric cars more affordable for the middle income,” Mitsotakis said.

“Electric cars will be free everywhere. For two years they will be exempt from parking fees. Expenses for charging electric cars will also be exempt from taxable income,” he stressed.

He added: “Fifty percent – and 70 pct on the islands – of the cost of buying or renting such a car will be deductible from corporate income. The same exemptions will apply for the cost of installing corporate charging points. The rate of depreciation of fixed assets in the companies that use electric or rechargeable hybrid vehicles will also be increased.”