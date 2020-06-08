Energy Min Hatzidakis to visit Crete for electricity interconnection contract and Chryssi island

The contracts for the construction of Crete’s electricity interconnection with Attica will be signed on Wednesday in Iraklio in the presence of Energy and Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

The minister will be on Tuesday on Crete to visit the island Chryssi, south of Ierapetra, that is part of Natura 2000 network and to finalise in cooperation with the responsible agencies measures that will prevent its further downgrading.

Specifically, the minister accompanied by Deputy Energy and Environment Minister Gerasimos Thomas and the general secretary of Energy and Mineral Raw Materials Alexandra Sdoukou will attend the signing of the contracts on Crete’s electricity interconnection with Attica.

According to the ministry, it is a project of national importance as it will have huge environmental benefit from the closing of the polluting power plants on the island allowing in parallel the development of the huge dynamic of the available Renewable Energy Sources.

On Tuesday, Hatzidakis will visit the island Chryssi with aim the assumption of an institutional initiative by the ministry to prevent the continuing environmental downgrading of the island observed in the last decade. The minister will be toured to the island by scientists from the University of Crete and the Natural History Museum that have drawn up a special environmental study.

On Wednesday, Hatzidakis will attend a meeting in Iraklio on the 3-year Management plan for Chryssi island. In the meeting will participate representatives or the region of Crete, of the municipality of Ierapetra and other agencies.

ΑΜΝΑ