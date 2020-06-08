Stelios Petsas: The virus has not left

“The virus has not left and that’s why we are taking all the measures, if it had left, we would say that the issue is over, but it isn’t” stated government spokesperson Stelios Petsas to SKAI TV on Monday on the violations of the measures against congestion.

He said that of course there is a possibility of local lockdown adding that the aim that in case of a coronavirus incident to block the area quickly and avoid the spreading of the virus to the local community. “Everything is on the table. The coronavirus has not left so we should not relax because we had achieved this extraordinary result “.

On tourism he said that the government is in constant c contact with all the European authorities “It appears that we will have a more general opening in many countries from July 1, provided that the epidemiological characteristics continue to be those we are seeing now”.