Hatzidakis on Crete to sign contracts for Crete-Attica electrical interconnection

Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis is on Crete and on Wednesday, June 10, will attend the signing of the contracts for the construction of the electrical interconnection of Crete with Attica.

Hatzidakis arrived in Heraklion and left for Ierapetra, in order to visit the island of Chrysi, which is part of the Natura Network.

In statements at Heraklion airport, the minister said that his visit to Crete is ‘green’ and that the decisions to be taken for Chrysi were seeking to restore order and protect the island from uncontrollable and harmful activities.

Regarding the signing of the contracts, Hatzidakis noted: “The signing of the contracts for the submarine link Attica – Crete and the electrical interconnection are decisions that will definitely have a positive environmental impact on the island. In addition to the environmental message, there is at the same time a development dimension because with the submarine electricity interconnection Attica – Crete ends the energy insecurity that existed for decades on the island. Crete is turning onto a new page of sustainable development.”