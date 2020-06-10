Nine new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, EODY says

Greece confirmed 9 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases is 3,058, of whom 55.1 pct are men. Of the total, 690 are people were infected abroad and 1,740 were infected by already known cases.

Ten Greeks are intubated in hospitals, and their average age is 70 years; four of them are women. Seventy percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70+.

A total of 115 people have been discharged from intenstive care units.

In addition, one more fatality was registered since Monday, bringing the total to 183. Of those who lost their lives, 56 were women and the median age of all was 76 years. An overwhelming majority (95.6 pct) of patients had some underlying condition and/or were aged 70+.