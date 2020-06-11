Eleven new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, says EODY

Greece confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

The total number of cases is 3,068, of whom 55.2 pct are men. Of the total, 692 are people were infected abroad and 1,751 were infected by already known cases.

Twelve Greeks are intubated in hospitals, and their average age is 70 years; five of them are women. Seventy-five percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70+.

A total of 115 people have been discharged from intensive care units.

No fatalities were registered since Tuesday and the deaths total stands at 183. Of those who lost their lives, 56 were women and the median age of all was 76 years. An overwhelming majority (95.6 pct) of patients had some underlying condition and/or were aged 70+.