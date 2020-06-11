Greece Announces Tender for ‘Quarantine Hotels’

The Greek Tourism Ministry announced this week that it would be compensating hotels used for Covid-19 isolation purposes while inviting interested hoteliers to express interest in the program via its site.

More specifically, in view of the upcoming tourism season – Greece will open to travelers on Monday – the ministry said it will pay hotel proprietors 30 euros per day (includes food) for rooms used as temporary quarantine and accommodation areas for positive Covid-19 cases and 10 euros per day for rooms that remain empty.

The ministry has reportedly set aside a total of 3.5 million euros for the program, which is part of the government’s “Restart Tourism” strategy and is aimed at ensuring safety for visitors, hotel professionals and destinations.

Priority will be given to tourist accommodation facilities such as hotels and furnished apartments or rooms that also have food services available and disability accessibility is also desirable.

According to the ministry announcement, selected facilities will exclusively accommodate individuals infected with Covid-19 and their families or accompanying members.

In addition, restaurants or food services of these units will cater only to Covid-19 cases and their family members or close contacts. Hotel staff will be required to adhere to all health regulations and precautions. Food will be served on special trays placed outside the door of each room and the operation of swimming pools is prohibited.

It should be reminded that last week, Greece announced that it would be covering the cost of treatment for tourists who test positive for Covid-19 during their visit.

According to Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis, smaller islands will be equipped with 20 new analysts for Covid-19 tests and 600 intensive care beds.

The ministry will announce its final selection based on needs and evolution of the Covid-19 spreads based on health experts’ assessments with emphasis on popular tourist destinations.

news.gtp.gr