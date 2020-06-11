Twenty new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, says EODY

Greece announced 20 new confirmed coronavirus cases since Wednesday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Thursday.

The total number of cases is 3,088, of whom 55 pct are men. Of the total, 692 are people were infected abroad and 1,752 were infected by already known cases.

Fourteen Greeks are intubated in hospitals, and their average age is 75 years; six of them are women. A 78.6 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70+.

A total of 115 people have been discharged from intensive care units.

No new fatalities have been registered since Tuesday and the deaths total stands at 183. Of the deceased, 56 were women and the median age of all was 76 years.

An overwhelming majority (95.6 pct) of patients had some underlying condition and/or were aged 70+.