Greece is opening its gates to tourism today, Petsas says

“Greece is opening its gates to tourism today. Everything is ready, as the prime minister stressed from Santorini at the weekend, in order to receive visitors with safety,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday during a press briefing.

“We want Greece to be the safest tourist destination in Europe. We – government, businessmen and employees – are all moving based on this”, he added.

“As of today, seasonal accommodation, leisure parks, thermal springs and gyms are reopening. As of today, our museums are reopening,” he said and referred to the prime minister’s visit earlier in the day to the archeological site and the museum of the Ancient Agora of Athens. He reiterated his words: “We cannot consider Greece without open archeological sites and museums. We are glad that all our museums are open today to all visitors, both Greeks and foreigners. The archeological sites have been open for a month now (since May 18) and today our museums are also opening so that they can safely welcome – above all – the visitors, who will visit our country this summer, but also those of our fellow citizens who want to rediscover the beauty, the magic of this special place, but also of all our archeological sites.”

Petsas also stressed: “We all know that this summer will be different from the previous ones but we want the experience of contact with Greek culture to be as authentic as possible. As of today, we welcome tourists from airports in the list of the European Aviation Safety Agency with a low epidemiological burden.”

He added that random tests will be carried out at the airports of Athens and Thessaloniki by June 30. “Those who are tested will have to wait for the result – that is, for one day – in a hotel of their choice. In case someone is tested positive, he will stay in quarantine for 14 days.”

Referring to the program of the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Petsas said:

“On Monday, at 17:00, the prime minister will speak via video conference to representatives of 27 leading American and all Greek universities, that will participate in the joint Academic Cooperation program of the education ministry and the US Institute of International Education.

At 19:30, he will speak at the Annual General Meeting of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, which will take place at the “Hellenic World.”

On Tuesday, Mitsotakis will pay an official visit to Israel. It is the first trip outside Greece, after the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism, investment and energy issues are on the agenda.

On Friday, June 19, he will participate in the European Council’s teleconference. The main issue on the agenda is the Recovery Fund for dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.