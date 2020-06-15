The 2.5 bln euro support to municipalities and regions is secured, Theodorikakos says

The “Antonis Tritsis” programme of projects and actions in municipalities and regions, amounting to 2.5 billion euros, will be announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, at 11:00, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Monday in an interview with ‘Thema 104.6’ radio station.

Theodorikakos explained that the programme will immediately begin. “The funds have been secured. They will be immediately channeled into the market. These funds are not related to the wider development package of 32 billion euros from Europe. There are already 461 projects in progress, which were planned by the previous government but were not funded and were in danger of being lost thus causing a huge problem. This is a dynamic programme of the interior ministry amounting to 2.5 billion euros, with funding from the Deposits and Loans Fund and the European Investment Bank.”

The fact that the programme will be announced by the prime minister proves the importance that the government places on the support of the local administration, Theodorikakos underlined.

He expressed his optimism for the country’s progress so far in relation to the effects of the coronavirus, saying: “We have a strong positive acquis, a plan of responsible and serious behavior, unity and solidarity. As long as we keep them, and I think we will keep them, both the government and the Greek society will effectively deal with the great difficulties that will certainly exist in the field of tourism and the economy.”