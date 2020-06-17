55 new coronavirus cases, two deaths announced in Greece on Wednesday

Greece registered 55 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 2 fatalities since Tuesday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Wednesday.

The total number of cases is 3,203, of whom 55.2 pct are men. Of the total, 698 are people who were infected abroad and 1,796 were infected by already known cases.

Eleven Greeks are intubated in hospitals, and their average age is 69 years; four of them are women. A 72.7 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70+.

A total of 117 people have been discharged from intensive care units.

The deaths total is 187. Of the deceased, 57 were women and the median age of all was 76 years. An overwhelming majority (95.7 pct) of patients had some underlying condition and/or were aged 70+.

Some 264,930 diagnostic tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Greece since the start of the outbreak in the country, of which 5,219 (2.0 pct) were positive. The total numbers include repeat tests for individuals.