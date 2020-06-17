Greek president briefed by National Public Health Protection Committee ahead of borders opening

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou received earlier on Wednesday the members of the National Committee for the Protection of Public Health on COVID-19 and was briefed on their up-to-date experiences and on the next steps for the protection of the public health ahead of the opening of the Greek borders.

Sakellaropoulou congratulated and thanked the members on the way they operated during the pandemic. ” The Committee’s spokesman, Professor Tsiodras, succeeded in giving us a sense of security and trust in his sweet and direct manner,” she said.

The country gained international trust and praise over the way it handled the pandemic, the president noted, while she also warned that the crisis is not over and “we are probably midway through the pandemic”.

AMNA