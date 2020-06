Only four passengers tested Covid-19-positive among the 7,804 passengers who were tested at Athens International Airport in the week June 8-14, having arrived in 104 flights from 19 countries, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said on Tuesday.

On June 15 all passengers onboard 11 flights from foreign countries were tested. So far, the results of five flights from Amsterdam, Paris, Doha, Rome and Zurich show all samples are negative. The results of the other six flights are due soon.