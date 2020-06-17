TUI to Restart Holidays for Greece as of July

Travel giant TUI in July is planning to begin offering packages for a variety of destinations including Greece.

The company restarted the post-Covid-19 summer season on Tuesday with two fully booked flights from Germany to Majorca. In addition to the two flights, a further 20 departures are planned in the coming days, to include Faro as second destination.

TUI’s plans from July include offering a variety of destinations including Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria, Portugal, Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

European source markets of TUI currently include Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

“We currently anticipate our remaining markets such as UK and Nordic region to follow suit later in the summer,” TUI said in an announcement.

The company said that it plans to operate around 30 percent of its original capacity in Q4 2020. TUI is continuously evaluating leisure travel policies and safety guidelines, and intends to manage its capacity depending on customer demand and in line with the specifications as well as requirements of the authorities in its source markets and destinations.

Around 50 percent of TUI’s group hotels are planned to reopen from beginning of July. More hotels may open with the gradual ease of travel restrictions during the summer.

Moreover, TUI Cruises is planning to restart operations with short three to four day cruises this summer.

TUI is operating safety protocols across its value chain (flights, hotels & resorts, cruises and destination experiences).

