24 new coronavirus cases, one fatality registered in Greece on Thursday

Greece registered 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one fatality since Wednesday, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Thursday.

The total number of cases is 3,227, of whom 55 pct are men. Of the total, 703 are people who were infected abroad and 1,804 were infected by already known cases. The average age of all confirmed cases is 48 years (range age: 0-102).

Ten Greeks are intubated in hospitals, and seven of them are men.

The deaths total is 188 and the median age of all the deceased was 76 years (range age: 35-102).

Some 270,338 diagnostic tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Greece since January 1, of which 5,249 (1.9 pct) were positive. The total numbers include repeat tests for individuals.