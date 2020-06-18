Systematic checks in ferries against spread of coronavirus

An extensive systematic checks programme for the restriction measures against the coronavirus will be launched on Friday by the Greek Coast Guard.

The checks will be held throughout the trip by Coast Guard teams that will be on board the ferries.

The aim of he checks is the full implementation of the restriction measures by the crew and the passengers in a period that the passengers traffic is increasing and it expected to increase further with the gradual arrival of tourists to Greece.

“The protection of the islanders’ health as well as of the passengers and the crews was and continues to be our top priority,” stated Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yannis Plakiotakis on Thursday.

“We want and can have safe trips with ferries to the islands without any coronavirus incidents” he underlined